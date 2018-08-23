Alibaba-backed Alipay upgrades its system for payment safety — CGTN — “The Alibaba-backed Alipay’s upgraded system help users get back funds that are mistakenly transferred to the wrong account or if they’ve sent an incorrect amount. Its Chinese rival, Tencent’s WeChat Wallet, already has measures to delay the transfer process to protect users.”
- Alipay upgrades P2P payments security
- Samsung Pay reports 1.3bn transactions since launch
- Seattle sports teams use fingerprint biometrics to let fans prove their age and buy a beer
- Fitbit includes NFC payments in special edition Charge 3 fitness trackers
- Michael Kors releases Runway smartwatch with NFC payments