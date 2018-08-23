Alipay upgrades P2P payments security

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Alibaba-backed Alipay upgrades its system for payment safety — CGTN — “The Alibaba-backed Alipay’s upgraded system help users get back funds that are mistakenly transferred to the wrong account or if they’ve sent an incorrect amount. Its Chinese rival, Tencent’s WeChat Wallet, already has measures to delay the transfer process to protect users.”