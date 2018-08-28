Bank of America patent sets out cryptocurrency security role for banks

Bank of America wants to patent a cryptocurrency storage system — Cryptocoins News — “The patent envisions a future in which cryptocurrency is widely adopted by the general public but that consumers still entrust their funds to custodians such as banks rather than maintaining their own private keys.”
- Google rebrands its Tez mobile wallet to Google Pay
- Survey finds contactless payments make it harder for consumers to track their spending
- PayPal updates mobile app for P2P payments
- United flyers can now save boarding passes in Google Pay
