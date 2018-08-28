Building services for every Indian, in their language — Google India — “Since launching our India-first payments app Tez last September, over 22 million people and businesses have used Tez to make over 750m transactions that are collectively worth over $30bn annually. We believe that many of the innovations and features we have pioneered with Tez will work in other countries. To take Tez beyond India, we will be unifying all of Google’s payment offerings globally. As a first step, Tez will now be called Google Pay.”
- Google rebrands its Tez mobile wallet to Google Pay
- Survey finds contactless payments make it harder for consumers to track their spending
- PayPal updates mobile app for P2P payments
- United flyers can now save boarding passes in Google Pay
- Bank of America patent sets out cryptocurrency security role for banks