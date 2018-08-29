Google teams with HDFC Bank, ICICI, others for instant loans — Livemint — “Google Pay users will be able to access customised loans from HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Federal Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd with minimal paperwork… Once users holding accounts with these banks accept the bank’s terms, the money will be transferred to their accounts.”
- Skagen includes NFC payments in Falster 2 smartwatch
- Google adds bank loans to Google Pay in India
- Google rebrands its Tez mobile wallet to Google Pay
- Survey finds contactless payments make it harder for consumers to track their spending
- PayPal updates mobile app for P2P payments