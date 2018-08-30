Samsung Pay adds support for discount vouchers in the UAE

Samsung Pay Vouchers launched in UAE — TradeArabia — “Starting August 29, Samsung Pay users can purchase vouchers offering 50% off in more than 200 locations across the UAE… To redeem Samsung Pay vouchers, just select the voucher in the Samsung Pay app and click ‘Use’. Pass the phone to the cashier to enter the Merchant PIN, which will display the voucher code. Show the code to the retailer and enjoy 50% off in a convenient, one-step process.”