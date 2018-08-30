Chinese firm awaiting RBI approval to start India operations — The Hindu BusinessLine — “According to sources, Chinese mobile smartphone maker Xiaomi is ready to launch its payment service, Mi Pay, in the growing Indian payments market. Xiaomi, currently India’s second-largest smartphone seller, has already conducted trials and testing of the UPI service, and is awaiting RBI approval for the launch, said two sources.”
- Lithuania’s MNOs open Moq NFC and QR mobile payments to public
- Google rolls out Titan Security Keys with NFC
- Xiaomi to launch Mi Pay mobile payments in India?
- Wear OS update lets smartwatch users make faster payments
- Trimble adds NFC to commercial driver tracking system