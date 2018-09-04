Samsung Pay adds funds trading service in Korea

Samsung Pay begins funds trading service — Yonhap News — “Fund Online Korea Co said Tuesday it launched services for the trading of investment funds via Samsung Pay, the country’s top mobile payment tool. The service allowed users to shop for a variety of funds at the Samsung Pay platform after a simple process of opening accounts, according to the firm. ‘We are aiming at offering an easy, convenient and accessible investment channel,’ said company official Kim Seung-hyun.”
- Moscow Credit Bank issues NFC payment rings
- Paris Metro begins NFC ticketing pilot
- Singapore Airlines adds boarding passes to Google Pay
- Diesel launches touchscreen smartwatch with NFC payments — and support for Alipay in China