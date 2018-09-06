Nike adds NFC labels to Chelsea football shirts

UK Premier League club Chelsea has added NFC tags to its third kit shirts for the forthcoming football season.

Fans who buy replica team jerseys can scan the NikeConnect logo on the shirt with the Nike app “to access product, customized content and exclusive experiences.”

They’ll also be able to take part in the development of a special ‘shirtholder’s edition’ fan jersey.

The new third kit will be worn during the club’s European campaign this season.

Nike has previously included NFC tags in NBA basketball jerseys and in a range of limited edition sneakers.