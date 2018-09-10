Merchants winning the battle for mobile wallet supremacy — Javelin Strategy & Research — “In the rush to market, the main wallet value proposition, paying at the POS, wasn’t particularly compelling. In reality, loyalty and rewards will drive adoption, something merchants are doing particularly well,” said Krista Tedder, director of payments at Javelin Strategy & Research.”
- Survey: Merchants are winning the US mobile wallet adoption battle
- Tokyo Racecourse to replace betting slips with contactless cards and biometrics
- Nike adds NFC labels to Chelsea football shirts
- Apple Pay hits launch hurdles in India
- NFC ticketing pioneer Utah Transit Authority pulls support for contactless payments