San Francisco transit operators to deploy NFC ticketing

Cubic chosen as preferred provider by Metropolitan Transportation Commission for contract to deliver next-gen fare payment system — Cubic — “The next-generation system will include new features including an integrated mobile app that will support a virtual Clipper card, enabling customers to access real-time information, top up their accounts, plan trips and tap their phones through faregates and on buses in much the same way as mobile payments can be made at retailers.”
- The Conran Shop and Pinterest deploy NFC tags that let shoppers add products to wishlists
- UnionPay rolls out its mobile payments app to cardholders in Hong Kong and Macau
- Skanska deploys mobile keys at new headquarters in Warsaw
- Xiaomi to ship $29 fitness tracker with support for Mi Pay NFC payments
