Rambus gets Visa Ready certification for its ecommerce token gateway

PARTNER NEWS: Online merchants, payment service providers and acquirers can now use the Rambus Token Gateway to tokenize card-on-file ecommerce transactions, enabling sensitive cardholder payment data to be replaced with secure tokens and removing the need for consumers to update their card details following a card reissue.

“Tokenization has been hugely successful in securing mobile payments and by using Token Gateway, we believe it can do the same job for online shopping,” says Jerome Nadel, Rambus’ general manager of payments.

“What’s more, increased customer confidence is likely to see higher conversion rates and reduce time spent chasing missed payments for merchants. As one of the first certified, we’re excited to support the retail community in managing customer data in faster and safer ways.”

