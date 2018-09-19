Singapore introduces world’s first unified payment QR code — SGQR — Monetary Authority of Singapore — “The first of its kind globally, SGQR combines multiple payment QR codes into a single SGQR label, making QR code-based mobile payments simple for both consumers and merchants. SGQR will be adopted by 27 payment schemes including PayNow, NETS, GrabPay, Liquid Pay and Singtel Dash, and will be deployed progressively over the next six months.”
- Google Pay goes live in Italy
- Pulse reports on US uptake of mobile debit card payments
- Bank of America brings mobile payments to business card customers
- OP Financial tests face recognition for payments in stores
- Singapore begins rollout of QR code that works with multiple mobile payment schemes