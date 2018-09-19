Bank of America brings mobile payments to business card customers

BofA Merrill introduces mobile wallets for business cardholders — Bank of America — “The millions of Bank of America Merrill Lynch cardholders who use our corporate, commercial and purchasing cards in the United States are now able to use Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay to make business purchases.”
