Pulse reports on US uptake of mobile debit card payments

2018 Debit Issuer Study finds improved issuer performance, lower fraud losses — Pulse — “86% of responding issuers support at least one mobile payment option, up from 74% in the previous study… Cardholder enrollment in mobile programs doubled in the last year. However, transactions initiated with a mobile wallet represented only 0.6% of in-store debit card purchases in 2017, compared to 0.3% in 2016.”