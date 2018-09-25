NXP unveils high security NFC tags that let brands deliver digitally connected products at scale

PARTNER NEWS: NXP has launched two new NFC tags that incorporate both product protection and channel authentication security features, enabling brands to take advantage of the tag reading capabilities of both Android and iOS devices to roll out NFC-based customer communication and product authentication services at scale.
The NTAG 424 DNA and the NTAG 424 DNA TagTamper tags offer state-of-the-art security and privacy features including Secure Unique NFC (SUN) authentication: Each time an NTAG 424 DNA tag is tapped, it generates an authentication message which is turned into a tap-unique URL. The NFC-enabled device reads the unique URL, sends it to a server for secure tag and message authentication, and retrieves the verification result.
The TagTamper version of the tag adds a tamper loop, used to detect if a product has been opened before the sale. A quick read of the tag’s status verifies that the loop is intact and confirms product integrity.
“With the new NTAG 424 DNA brands can now effectively fight counterfeit and grey market activities at a cost level that allows mass market deployment of advanced NFC tags,” says the chip maker.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. today introduced its newest NTAG DNA tag chip that deliver privacy enabled, multi-layered security for NFC and IoT authentication applications. The NFC Forum-certified NTAG 424 DNA and NTAG 424 DNA TagTamper delivers cutting-edge security and privacy features, making it possible to confidently authenticate products and goods. These NFC tags provide cost-effective product protection and channel authentication for the fashion, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, electrical appliances, and many other consumer and industrial goods markets – throughout the supply chain.
“As the number of connected objects is expected to reach 40 billion by 2022, there is a growing trend of organizations seeking more secure and feature-rich connectivity solutions,” said Phil Sealy, Principal Analyst at ABI Research. “Solutions such as NXP’s will be critical in providing enhanced digital services and customer experiences, while securely protecting products against counterfeits, channel diversions or other types of fraud.”
Secure and Trusted IoT Experience from the Tag-Edge to the Cloud
NTAG 424 DNA security features include:
- Standards-based AES-128 encryption for authentication/secure messaging, or an alternative LRP-wrapped AES protocol for even higher attack resistance.
- Secure Unique NFC (SUN) message authentication for advanced tag and data protection, useable with Android and iOS mobile devices.
- On-chip secure data storage, accessible with 3-pass mutual authentication and encrypted data transfer.
- Privacy-protected user data via Random ID and encrypted UID/data to enable compliance with latest data privacy regulations.
- Attack-resistant hardware design to avoid data breaches and cloning.
- Optional tamper protection with the NTAG 424 DNA TagTamper to securely detect if the tag seal remains intact for product integrity.
To further increase the overall system security and streamline end-to-end market implementations, the solutions include optional value-added services for trust provisioning of chip-individual AES keys, NXP’s NFC cloud authentication services support cryptographic operations and a set of purpose-built software tools for easy system integration.
“As the co-founder of NFC, NXP continues to play a pivotal role in expanding the NFC ecosystem through our legacy of technology leadership,” said Alexander Rensink, business segment manager smart products at NXP. “With our new NTAG 424 DNA tag chips, we are raising the standard for trusted product authentication while enabling a new world of unique mobile user experiences for products in just about any industry vertical.”
NXP at Luxepack
The new NTAG 424 DNA tag chip is expected to be displayed at the Luxepack packaging show, booth #AC-9, in Monaco between Oct 1-3.