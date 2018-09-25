NXP unveils high security NFC tags that let brands deliver digitally connected products at scale

PARTNER NEWS: NXP has launched two new NFC tags that incorporate both product protection and channel authentication security features, enabling brands to take advantage of the tag reading capabilities of both Android and iOS devices to roll out NFC-based customer communication and product authentication services at scale.

The NTAG 424 DNA and the NTAG 424 DNA TagTamper tags offer state-of-the-art security and privacy features including Secure Unique NFC (SUN) authentication: Each time an NTAG 424 DNA tag is tapped, it generates an authentication message which is turned into a tap-unique URL. The NFC-enabled device reads the unique URL, sends it to a server for secure tag and message authentication, and retrieves the verification result.

The TagTamper version of the tag adds a tamper loop, used to detect if a product has been opened before the sale. A quick read of the tag’s status verifies that the loop is intact and confirms product integrity.

“With the new NTAG 424 DNA brands can now effectively fight counterfeit and grey market activities at a cost level that allows mass market deployment of advanced NFC tags,” says the chip maker.

A six-page brochure that explains the key features, benefits and applications of the new tags is now available to download from the NFC World Knowledge Centre.