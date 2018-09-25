Boston Fed reports on the current status of payment tokenization in the USA

Industry perspectives on the evolution of EMV payment tokenization — Federal Reserve Bank of Boston — “This white paper examines payment tokenization changes and impacts to the payments industry since 2014. The research represents the authors’ views with input from Mobile Payment Industry Workgroup (MPIW) members and qualitative interviews with key industry stakeholders.”
- ANZ lets customers use smartphones and smartwatches to withdraw cash from ATMs across Australia
- Ithmaar Bank to let Bahraini consumers withdraw cash from ATMs with just their fingerprint and a PIN
- LG to pilot blockchain carrier billing system for international mobile payments in stores
- Digital currency pioneer David Chaum launches high speed blockchain for payments
- Beijing to pilot face recognition payments at railway ticketing barriers