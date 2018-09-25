Facial recognition ticket gates to be introduced this year — Metro Report International — “The gates offer two operating modes. In the first, a passenger’s photo is stored on a physical ticket, and when the passenger touches in at the ticket gate this photo is compared with a live image… In the other mode, a live image is compared with a photo previously uploaded to a database, so no physical ticket is needed. This offers operators the ability to block specified people from entering the network.”
- ANZ lets customers use smartphones and smartwatches to withdraw cash from ATMs across Australia
- Ithmaar Bank to let Bahraini consumers withdraw cash from ATMs with just their fingerprint and a PIN
- LG to pilot blockchain carrier billing system for international mobile payments in stores
- Digital currency pioneer David Chaum launches high speed blockchain for payments
- Beijing to pilot face recognition payments at railway ticketing barriers