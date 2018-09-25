Announcing David Chaum’s Elixxir: First blockchain capable of meeting the needs of consumer-scale messaging and payments — Elixxir — “The Elixxir blockchain can scale to hundreds of thousands of transactions each second, each message or payment delivered or confirmed within seconds, efficiently enabling use as a smartphone app.”
- ANZ lets customers use smartphones and smartwatches to withdraw cash from ATMs across Australia
- Ithmaar Bank to let Bahraini consumers withdraw cash from ATMs with just their fingerprint and a PIN
- LG to pilot blockchain carrier billing system for international mobile payments in stores
- Digital currency pioneer David Chaum launches high speed blockchain for payments
- Beijing to pilot face recognition payments at railway ticketing barriers