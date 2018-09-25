Ithmaar Bank to let Bahraini consumers withdraw cash from ATMs with just their fingerprint and a PIN

Ithmaar Bank and Eazy Financial Services announce plans to launch the region’s first biometric payment network — Ithmaar Bank — “When implemented, Ithmaar Bank customers will no longer be required to use their bank cards at ATMs. Instead, they will simply be able to use their fingerprint along with their PIN to process financial transactions. This provides a simpler, more secure way to process financial transactions than ever before. In future, this may also include points of sale.”