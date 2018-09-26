Apple to focus on access control for next wave of NFC applications

Why Apple didn’t try to disrupt credit cards with Apple Pay — Fortune — “Apple’s own campus lets its employees gain access via their Apple Wallet. And next week, Apple is set to roll out student ID cards on the Apple Wallet for Duke University, the University of Oklahoma, and the University of Alabama. That feature will combine access and payments, allowing students to use their Apple Wallet ID card to enter their dorms and pay for laundry. ‘It’s a tremendous new area for us to focus on, which is really access,’ Bailey said.”
- Wireless startup uses NFC smart packaging to heat pre-packaged food and drinks
- Hong Kong links QR codes to faster payments to boost mobile wallet adoption
- Japanese bank pilots blockchain mobile payments in bars and restaurants
- Armani launches Wear OS smartwatch with NFC payments
- GlobalPlatform sets out IoT security role for secure elements