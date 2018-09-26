GlobalPlatform sets out IoT security role for secure elements

GlobalPlatform simplifies implementation of standardized IoT device security — GlobalPlatform — “GlobalPlatform, the standard for secure digital services and devices, has published a configuration that simplifies the implementation of secure element (SE) specifications for the protection of internet of things (IoT) devices… The configuration supports root of trust (RoT) device identity, the protection of critical assets, state-of-the-art AES cryptography for device management and authentication, allowing automatic enrolment to online cloud services.”