Japanese bank pilots blockchain mobile payments in bars and restaurants

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Notice concerning demonstration experiment of S Coin — SBI Holdings (translation) — “S Coin is a settlement coin that allows charging and settlement on smartphones. In this demonstration experiment, for SBI Group employees, we will construct a mechanism that allows cashless settlement at eating and drinking establishments in Izumi Garden Tower, Roppongi 1-chome where SBIH is based.”