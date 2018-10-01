Improving convenience for all, Conduent to bring digital, cashless payment options to NJ Transit — Conduent Inc — “More than 500 ticket vending machines, 200 platform validators and 65 fare gates will be refreshed to accept payments via mobile phones and contactless bank cards. Conduent will also add 2,500 validators on buses so riders can easily tap on to validate or pay their fare.”
- FIS reports on real-time payments market growth
- EU begins rollout of cross-border digital identity project
- Tim Berners-Lee launches decentralized identity platform
- Tatra Banka lets new customers verify their ID on their mobile phone
- Micro loans let Chinese consumers buy snacks and lipsticks on credit