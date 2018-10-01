Amazon uses digital price tags to offer member-only pricing in new 4-star store

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Introducing Amazon 4-star — Amazon — “Digital price tags alongside every product show the Prime price and list price, as well as Prime member savings, average star rating, and the total number of reviews a product has received. Customers who aren’t already Prime members can easily sign up for a free 30-day trial and instantly receive the Amazon.com price in store.”