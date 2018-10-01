Chinese millennials are buying hamburgers on instalment, fuelling micro loan industry — South China Morning Post — “A small layer cake can be had for as low as 0.46 yuan per month for three years, or there’s lipstick for only 1.93 yuan (3 US cents) per month for two years. Interest rates differ based on the product price and repayment period but some loans are offered interest free.”
- FIS reports on real-time payments market growth
- EU begins rollout of cross-border digital identity project
- Tim Berners-Lee launches decentralized identity platform
- Tatra Banka lets new customers verify their ID on their mobile phone
- Micro loans let Chinese consumers buy snacks and lipsticks on credit