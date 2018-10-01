Tatra Banka lets new customers verify their ID on their mobile phone

Customers save at least 70% time using Innovatrics digital onboarding — Innovatrics — “Users are first tasked to take a photo of both sides of their identification card. Afterwards, they are prompted to take a selfie to verify that the image is actually the same as the picture on the submitted ID. A ‘liveness test’ is performed for added security wherein the client has to follow with his or her eyes a randomly moving dot appearing on the mobile screen.”