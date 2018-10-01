Tim Berners-Lee launches decentralized identity platform

One small step for the web… — Tim Berners-Lee — “Solid is a platform, built using the existing web. It gives every user a choice about where data is stored, which specific people and groups can access select elements, and which apps you use. It allows you, your family and colleagues, to link and share data with anyone… It will empower individuals, developers and businesses with entirely new ways to conceive, build and find innovative, trusted and beneficial applications and services.”