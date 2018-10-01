ST adds NFC chips that can control lighting products, motorized appliances, fans, thermostats and more

PARTNER NEWS: STMicroelectronics has introduced a new range of dynamic tag chips that combine NFC technology with pulse width modulation (PWM) logic to enable a wide range of appliances to be set up or fine tuned at home, in the field or in the factory using either an NFC phone or an ISO 15693 RFID reader.

The ST25DV-PWM chips use an embedded pulse-width/period mechanism to generate control signals based on settings received via an NFC phone or RFID reader. Two variants are available, the ST25DV02K-W1 and the ST25DV02K-W2, giving a choice of single or dual 4mA push-pull PWM outputs “for dimming control of up to two LED lights or adjusting the speed of up to two motors independently.”

Full details are in the press release below: