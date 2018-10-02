Thinfilm customer Slikhaar to launch interactive products in beauty and personal care market — Thinfilm — “Shoppers and existing customers will be able to touch their smartphone to the connected products — either in-store, at home, or on the go — to instantly join the Slikhaar community, view hairstyling videos, watch product tutorials, learn about the latest fashion trends, share content via social, and make online purchases.”
- NFC Forum white paper explains how brands and retailers can use NFC to build stronger connections with consumers
- Apple goes live with NFC student IDs at three universities
- Slikhaar adds NFC tags to mens’ hair products
- ST adds NFC chips that can control lighting products, motorized appliances, fans, thermostats and more
- M&S rolls out mobile self-checkout in London food stores