Slikhaar adds NFC tags to mens’ hair products

By Mike Clark nfcworld.com

Thinfilm customer Slikhaar to launch interactive products in beauty and personal care market — Thinfilm — “Shoppers and existing customers will be able to touch their smartphone to the connected products — either in-store, at home, or on the go — to instantly join the Slikhaar community, view hairstyling videos, watch product tutorials, learn about the latest fashion trends, share content via social, and make online purchases.”