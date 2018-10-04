Survey finds Apple Pay is used for three in four US debit card mobile wallet transactions

Apple Pay makes up 77% of mobile payments among debit card users — Auriemma Consulting Group — “An Auriemma study of debit card issuers shows that Apple Pay makes up 77% of mobile wallet transactions. Samsung Pay and Google Pay, Apple Pay’s main competitors, make up 17% and 6% of transactions, respectively… While Apple Pay has the most market share, Samsung Pay users are the most engaged. In fact, the average Samsung Pay user makes 7.3 transactions each month, compared to 5.5 transactions for Apple Pay and Google Pay users.”