Tap the past to preserve the future — National Trust for Scotland — “We’ve created beautiful replicas of a couple of the Trust’s most famous artefacts — to bring contactless to two of our historic locations. The replicas include a 200-year-old bust of Robert Burns at the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum in Ayrshire, and a historical painting of Colonel William Gordon at Fyvie Castle in Aberdeenshire. Visitors can now simply tap their card on the artworks to make a £2 donation to the Trust and help preserve Scottish heritage for generations to come.”
- NFC Forum expands support for device pairing and personal healthcare monitoring
- GlobalPlatform adds financial configuration that makes it easier to add payment, access control and transport ticketing applications to wearables
- Bank of America links its mobile apps to let customers access multiple services without re-authenticating
- Mastercard to offer contactless biometric payment cards
- National Trust builds contactless donation terminals into art works