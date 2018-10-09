GlobalPlatform enhances secure element deployment for payment-enabled wearables — GlobalPlatform — “Wearables such as smart rings and smart wristbands are bridging the gap between simple cards and feature-rich smartphones by enabling consumers to pay, unlock and travel with a tap,” comments Gil Bernabeu, technical director of GlobalPlatform. “This new configuration standardizes all of this, saving implementers time and money, increasing revenue opportunities and enriching the experience for consumers.”
- NFC Forum expands support for device pairing and personal healthcare monitoring
- GlobalPlatform adds financial configuration that makes it easier to add payment, access control and transport ticketing applications to wearables
- Bank of America links its mobile apps to let customers access multiple services without re-authenticating
- Mastercard to offer contactless biometric payment cards
- National Trust builds contactless donation terminals into art works