ST unveils turnkey payment solution for smartwatches and wearables

PARTNER NEWS: STMicroelectronics has partnered with wearable transactions specialist Fidesmo to provide smartwatch and wearable device makers with a single payment system-on-chip (SoC) solution that comes with built-in support for Mastercard payments.

“STPay-Boost, featuring our secure element and performance-boosting active contactless technology, is a unique single-chip payment solution that fits the design constraints of wearable devices,” says ST’s Laurent Degauque.

“Fidesmo’s personalization platform provides the vital ingredient to create a turnkey payment solution that device makers can simply take and use with minimal engineering and certification effort.”

Full details are available in the press release below. A white paper published by Fidesmo that explains how wearable device makers can leverage its technology to add a variety of payments, transit, loyalty and identity cards is also available to download free of charge from the NFC World Knowledge Centre.