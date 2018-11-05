Apple unveils launch partners for Apple Pay in Germany

Apple Pay will launch in Germany “soon”, the iPhone maker has revealed, with support from American Express, Mastercard, Visa, Maestro, Boon, Bunq, Comdirect, Deutsche Bank, Edenred, Fidor Bank, Hanseatic Bank, HypoVereinsbank (HVB), N26, O2 Banking and VimPay.

No official launch date has yet been announced but customers of both HVB and Bunq have today received emails announcing their imminent support, MacRumors reports.

Apple CEO Tim Cook first revealed that Apple Pay would go live in Germany “later this year” during the company’s Q3 2018 earnings call.

Google Pay has been live in Germany since June 2018 while the German saving banks, who are together responsible for issuing 45m debit cards, launched their own NFC mobile payments service in August. 75% of Germany’s POS terminals are equipped to accept contactless payments, the banks revealed at the time.