Report: Apple Pay to launch in Belgium ‘in November’

Apple Pay will go live in Belgium this month, local news service De Tijd reports, eighteen months after Google Pay launched in the country. Initially, Apple Pay will be exclusively available to customers of BNP Paribas Fortis, De Tijd adds. “The other banks can only follow in a few months.”
