Rémy Cointreau to include NFC tags in Louis XIII crystal decanters

Rémy Cointreau is to integrate an NFC chip into the cork stopper of all the decanters produced by its Louis XIII luxury cognac brand to make it easy for buyers to register their purchase and become a member of the Louis XIII Society, a private club “where members can enjoy exclusive content, unique experiences and personalized services through their smartphones.”

“After removing the seal, clients will simply have to tap and scan their NFC-enabled smartphones on the cork stopper to access the Louis XIII Society landing page to create or log into their account,” the company says. “The decanter number will then be automatically registered.”

Membership of the Louis XIII Society provides “bespoke services such as customized decanter engraving, pre-releases of limited editions, contact with a Louis XIII Personal Advisor for private tastings and ultimate experiences, and an invitation to network with Louis XIII Cognac connoisseurs registered all over the world,” the brand explains.

“In addition, the Louis XIII Smart Decanter will bring added services to clients allowing them to customize gifting messages that will appear when recipients scan their decanter.”

“Every Louis XIII decanter will feature this smart solution worldwide,” says Ludovic du Plessis, Louis XIII’s global executive director. “This innovation will be launched globally starting February 2019 and will be deployed all over the world the following months.”

A video shows how the NFC tag chip has been integrated into the crystal decanter’s cork stopper: