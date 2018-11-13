Google Pay goes live in the United Arab Emirates

Google Pay is now available in the United Arab Emirates — 9to5Google — “While not officially announced, the United Arab Emirates was added to various Google Pay support pages today, indicating its imminent availability… It is only available through a handful of banks for now… EIB, ENBD, Mashreq, Standard Chartered.”
- Chase to issue contactless cards to “millions” of US credit and debit cardholders
- Network West Midlands integrates its transit card with Google Pay
- Android patches add NFC support for Google’s Titan security keys
- Fossil launches sports watch with NFC payments
- Veterans charity uses contactless cards to collect donations via NFC