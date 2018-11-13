Veterans charity uses contactless cards to collect donations via NFC

The Royal British Legion is distributing contactless cards at charity events in the UK which participants can scan with an NFC phone to be automatically directed to a website where they can make a donation using either Paypal or a bank card.

The cards, which are passed around at specially organised fundraising pub quizzes, also carry a QR code so that users without NFC can scan them. Each quiz has its own web page, where a live total of the amount raised at that event can be seen.

The contactless cards and underlying platform have been supplied by Norwich-based Thyngs, a startup specialising in mobile engagement and headed by NFC marketing veteran Neil Garner.

All donations made using the NFC cards are paid directly to The Royal British Legion, Thyngs says, “reducing administration costs, and simplifying the supporter experience.”