Swiss watchdog investigates banks over alleged payments system boycott — Reuters — “Switzerland’s competition watchdog has raided the offices of financial companies, including Credit Suisse and UBS, to investigate a suspected boycott of mobile payment solutions such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay… ‘There is the suspicion that the companies agreed not to make their credit cards available for use with Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, in order to favor the Swiss solution Twint,’ competition commission Weko said.”
- L’Oréal launches wearable sensor that uses NFC to alert iPhone users to the risk of sun damage to their skin
- Swiss banks face mobile payments boycott investigation
- Walmart equips staff in 3,000+ stores with mobile POS devices
- KBC to pilot multiple wearable payments options
- Deutsche Bank unveils loyalty-first mobile wallet venture