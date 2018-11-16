L’Oréal launches wearable sensor that uses NFC to alert iPhone users to the risk of sun damage to their skin

Beauty giant L’Oréal has launched an NFC-enabled sun safety sensor that measures the wearers exposure to UV light and comes with a companion app that iPhone users can use to tap their sensor to get advice tailored to their skin tone and skin type.

The battery-free 12mm by 6mm clip-on La Roche-Posay My Skin Track UV measures both UVA and UVB rays, can store up to three months of data and “is activated by the sun and powered by the user’s smartphone using near field communication”.

“My Skin Track UV relays stored data to its accompanying app through an easy single-touch function: users simply tap My Skin Track UV against their smartphone to update the app,” L’Oréal says.

“In addition to extensive UV data, the app — which seamlessly integrates with Apple HealthKit — provides insights into humidity, pollen, and pollution levels.”

“Based on your UV exposure and environmental factors, the app uses an intelligent algorithm backed by over 25 scientific studies to warn you when your environmental exposure is at a level recognized to contribute to your specific skin concern.”

“Each morning, My Skin Track UV will begin to measure your UV exposure for the day. Make sure to wear your sensor every day and sync it in the morning and evening when indoors, and every two hours when outdoors, for regular updates and tracking,” the brand advises.

The launch of My Skin Track UV marks the first time L’Oreal has introduced a commercially available NFC product and follows the beauty company’s demonstration in January of an NFC-enabled La Roche-Posay UV Sense thumbnail patch.

“Our research has long indicated the need for better consumer understanding of personal UV exposure,” says Guive Balooch, head of L’Oréal’s technology incubator.

“We created this battery-free sensor to seamlessly integrate into the lives, and daily routines, of those using it. We hope the launch of this problem-solving technology makes it easier for people to make smart, sun-safe choices.”

The waterproof My Skin Track UV sensor is exclusively available on the Apple.com website “and at select US Apple stores” at a cost of US$59.99.