Amazon Pay accepted here? Web giant aims to put digital wallet in stores — The Wall Street Journal — “Amazon.com Inc is gearing up to challenge Apple Inc in the mobile payments race. The e-commerce giant is working to persuade brick-and-mortar merchants to accept its Amazon Pay digital wallet, according to people familiar with the matter, attempting to expand a service now used primarily for purchases online.”
- Amazon moves into US mobile payments market
- Mobile payments now account for 6% of all UK card transactions
- IndusInd Bank introduces card with built-in buttons that lets customers select from multiple payment options at the point of sale
- Monzo launches instant Google Pay provisioning
- Qantas uses NFC to pre-enrol passengers for biometric boarding service