ST releases NFC dynamic tag sensor node evaluation board

STMicroelectronics has released an evaluation board that lets developers design and prototype solutions that combine NFC tag reading, energy harvesting and security with environmental monitoring sensors to track and protect a wide range of sensitive products throughout the supply chain, in stores and in the home.

The Steval-Smartag1 NFC dynamic tag sensor node evaluation board includes temperature, humidity, pressure and motion sensors and comes with an app that lets developers configure and read data from the embedded ST25DV-I2C Type 5 dynamic tag in real-time.

Potential use cases, ST says, include supply chain and cold chain management, retail and apparel, medical and pharmaceuticals, smart packaging and smart agriculture. Brand protection, product authentication, tracking and tracing, active packaging and continuous monitoring features can all be supported.

“Depending on your power requirements, you can select use cases or scenarios to scale board activity up or down to the specific features you will need,” ST explains in an in-depth paper detailing the features of the new evaluation board which is available for readers to download from the NFC World Knowledge Centre.