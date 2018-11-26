Meet NFC World’s partners at Trustech 2018

NFC World partners Antelop Solutions, Dejamobile, HID Global, NXP, Okey Co and STMicroelectronics will be attending Trustech in Cannes, France from 27 to 29 November. Here’s where you can find them during the show and what they will be demonstrating.

Antelop Solutions will be at stand Lerins E011, showcasing its digital card and mobile payments solutions including a new iTSP hub that connects to Visa VTS and Mastercard MDES and makes it easier and quicker for banks to launch NFC payments services. Antelop’s Timothée Gruner will also be presenting on the Innovation Stage at 10am on 28 November on the benefits of tokenization for banks. Email contact@antelop.fr to arrange a meeting.

Dejamobile: Key members of the Dejamobile team will be attending Trustech and happy to meet with NFC World readers interested in learning about the company’s mobile payments solutions. You can contact Dejamobile here to arrange a meeting.

HID Global is exhibiting at stand Lerins C006 and HID VP Marc Bielmann will be speaking on product protection and security on the Innovation Stage at 15:00 on 27 November.

NXP is demonstrating a range of leading-edge card, payment and POS innovations at stand Riviera C014, including a face recognition-based payments solution, an Android POS terminal reference design and a secure processing module for biometric payment cards.

Okey Co will be unveiling a new generation of its “universal digital key”, which combines NFC reader capabilities, contactless card emulation, user authentication and Bluetooth pairing in a compact, standalone device, on stand Lerins F020. The Okey team will also be speaking on the Innovation Stage at 10:30 on 28 November.

STMicroelectronics will be demonstrating its latest ST25 NFC tag and reader solutions on stand Riviera D058, including an EMVCo reader preview featuring the ST25R3916 reader IC. It will also show its secure element solutions for biometrics and wearable payments. ST’s Lionel Ravel will be speaking about ST’s wearable payments solutions on the Innovation Stage at 10:20 on 28 November.

NFC World’s founders, Sarah Clark and Mike Clark, will also be in Cannes to report from the event and meet with potential new partners. Please contact us if you’d like to meet up to find out about the benefits of joining the NFC World Partner Program.