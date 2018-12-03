Mayor doubles street outreach team to help rough sleepers — Mayor of London — “The Tap London points are small, secure payment points that enable Londoners to make £3 (US$3.82) donations by card. 35 donation points will launch today with more than 90 appearing across the capital this winter. Today the Mayor launched the scheme at City Hall, where one of the building’s windows now has a donation point. The other donation points are located in busy areas around the capital.”
- European Central Bank switches on low cost instant payments system
- Paytm sets sights on US payments market
- Target begins accepting NFC payments in San Francisco
- TransLink pilots wearable transit ticketing payment bands
- Contactless donation points go live across London