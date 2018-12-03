Target begins accepting NFC payments in San Francisco

Target appears to be testing in-store Apple Pay in San Francisco — 9to5Mac — “On Twitter this week, users have reported that they are able to check out with Apple Pay at a Target store in San Francisco, specifically the Metreon location. Users say that despite Target’s resistance to the feature in the past, the terminals at this San Francisco store are NFC-enabled and work with Apple Pay. Additionally, another user reports that they were able to use a contactless card at the same Target store during the self-checkout process.”