Paytm chief eyes dominance in Japanese market as ticket to US — MoneyControl — “After becoming an almost household name in India, digital payments major Paytm has set its sight on dominating the Japanese market, a development that its founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma feels will be its ‘ticket’ to the US… ‘If we kill it in Japan, we will get the ticket to go to the big country,’ Sharma said.”
- European Central Bank switches on low cost instant payments system
- Paytm sets sights on US payments market
- Target begins accepting NFC payments in San Francisco
- TransLink pilots wearable transit ticketing payment bands
- Contactless donation points go live across London