European Central Bank switches on low cost instant payments system

ECB goes live with pan-European instant payments — European Central Bank — “Target Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) uses central bank money to settle payments individually in less than 10 seconds… TIPS means consumers can make retail payments across Europe instantly, 24/7/365… The price per initiated transaction is set at €0.002 (US$0.0023) for the first two years of operation, with no charges for the first ten million payments settled on each TIPS account by the end of 2019.”