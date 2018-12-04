HID Global unites high security authentication and convenience with its Crescendo Mobile smart card — HID Global — PARTNER NEWS — “The HID Crescendo Mobile solution provides organizations seeking to eliminate passwords with a solution that combines the high security of physical authenticators with the usability of a mobile solution. Crescendo Mobile works similarly to, and is compatible with, highly secure Crescendo smart cards; however, rather than inserting a separate device into a contact smart card reader, it connects to a desktop computer via an NFC (near field communication) reader or Bluetooth.”
- HID Global enables workers to log in with NFC mobile phones
- Costa lets customers make payments with their coffee cups
- Vancouver commuters ‘queue down the block’ for TransLink transit ticketing wristbands
- European Central Bank switches on low cost instant payments system
- Paytm sets sights on US payments market