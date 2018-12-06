Brunei’s largest bank to use Rambus’ Token Service Provider platform to secure mobile payment transactions

PARTNER NEWS: Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD), the largest bank in Brunei, is to use Rambus’ Token Service Provider platform to add security to its HCE mobile payments service.

“The Rambus TSP solution helps secure the BIBD Nexgen mobile banking app, allowing customers to digitize their cards and send payments without revealing any sensitive payment information,” Rambus explains.

