Apple Pay goes live in Germany

Apple Pay is now live in Germany for customers of Deutsche Bank, Hanseatic Bank, HypoVereinsbank/UniCredit, Fidor Bank, Comdirect, N26 and Bunq. The service is also available to customers of O2 Banking, Ticket Restaurant Edenred and VimPay plus Boon and American Express cardholders.

Both Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards are supported.

Google Pay has been live in Germany since June 2018 while the German saving banks, who are together responsible for issuing 45m debit cards, have launched their own NFC mobile payments service. 75% of Germany’s POS terminals are equipped to accept contactless payments, the banks have revealed.

With the launch in Germany, Apple Pay is now supported by issuers in a total of 27 countries and territories:

Americas: Brazil, Canada and the United States.

Brazil, Canada and the United States. Asia Pacific : Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan

Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan Europe and the Middle East: Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

